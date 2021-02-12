IIT Bhubaneswar Celebrates 13th Foundation Day

Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Bhubaneswar celebrated its 13th foundation day in both online and offline mode. Institute’s director Prof RV Raja Kumar presided over the function. Dr G. Satheesh Reddy, Chairman, DRDO attended the function as the chief guest. IIT Bhubaneswar was founded in 2008 and has been included in the list of Institute of national importance.

Prof Kumar addressed the Institute as he highlighted the various achievements by it. He said, “I am happy to say that during last 12 years of existence the institute could remarkably rise the standards of the institute to offer the best of education, grow to build the best of the campuses of the IITs, co-host Inter IIT Sports Meet and organize it in high standards and initiate creating very ambitious centers of excellence in very relevant research areas”.

He further talked of the campus’ COVID-19 preparedness as he said, “institute could protect its campsites all through the pandemic owing to its cautious approach of the COVID Task Force of the Institute and disciplined functioning owing to the SoPs put in place by the Institute to prevent the spread of COVID-19 inside the campus”.

Dr G. Satheesh Reddy highlighted the contributions of IIT Bhubaneswar to DRDO and lauded the outstanding contributions and healthy association of Prof Raja Kumar with DRDO in their projects of the past.

He further mentioned that IIT Bhubaneswar could contribute significantly by their expertise, research, technological contributions for strengthening the manufacturing sector in the country.

During the event Prof Kumar felicitated the teachers with awards.

Teaching Excellence Awards for 2020 (Faculty Members) was awarded to Dr Srinivas Pinisetty, School of Electrical Sciences for overall best performance, Dr Nirmalendu Acharya, School of Basic Sciences, Dr Anoop Thomas, School of Electrical Science, and Dr Raj Kumar Guduru, School of Humanities and Social Sciences.

Director’s Commendation for Outstanding Research 2020 was awarded to Dr VR Pedireddi, Dean, Student Affairs, Dr Rajan Jha, School of Basic Sciences, Dr Subhransu Ranjan Samantaray, School of Electrical Sciences, and Dr Venugopal Arumuru, School of Mechanical Sciences.

Director’s Commendation for Outstanding Services 2020 was given to Dr Shantanu Pal, Warden, Dr Barathram Ramkumar, Chairman, Computer and IT Services Cell and Dr Srinivas Bhaskar Karanki, Professor-in-Charge.

Director’s Commendation for Meritorious Services 2020 was awarded to Mr Chandra Vadde, Programmer, Prasanna Kumar Das, OSD - Internal Audit and Finance and Accounts Section, Dr Gagandeep Kaur Makkar, Student Counsellor, Mrs Suhana Parween, Junior Accounts Officer, Mr Pradeep Kumar Pattanaik, Private Secretary and Mr Tapan Kumar Mohapatra, Assistant Security officer.