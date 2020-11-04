IIT Bhubaneswar Begins AICTE Atal Faculty Development Programme

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Bhubaneswar's School of Humanities, Social Sciences and Management (SHSSM) has inaugurated the AICTE ATAL Faculty Development Programme on “Personal Effectiveness” on November 2. The AICTE ATAL Faculty Development Programme (FDP) has started from November 2 online and will continue till November 6. Around 200 faculty members from AICTE-recognized institutions from all over India have taken part in the FDP Personal Effectiveness programme.

The technical education regulator, AICTE, as part of the AICTE ATAL Academy has been offering learning opportunities to faculty members of the regulator’s approved institutions across the nation.

An IIT Bhubaneswar statement issued in this regard said: “The initiative is to ensure skill improvisation for AICTE affiliated teachers in these challenging times of COVID-19 pandemic. It is noteworthy that this is the first ever AICTE ATAL FDP being organized by SHSSM, IIT Bhubaneswar.”

The AICTE ATAL FDP was inaugurated virtually on November 2. The virtual inauguration of the IIT Bhubaneshwar’s AICTE ATAL FDP was attended by Dr Vinay Sahasrabudhe, Chairman, Parliamentary Standing Committee on MoE; Professor Anil Sahasrabudhe, Chairman, AICTE and Director, ATAL Academy; Professor RV Raja Kumar, Director, IIT Bhubaneswar along with Dr Rabindra Kumar Soni and many other dignitaries.

The Director the IIT Bhubaneswar in the statement said: “Through our continuous learning programmes, IIT Bhubaneswar always leads the path in teaching and learning with a sustained effort to enhance the skills sets of teachers from all over the country.”