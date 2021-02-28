IIT Bhubaneswar Awarded As 'University Of The Year' By FICCI

Indian Institute of Technology, Bhubaneswar has been awarded as 'University of the Year' at the FICCI Higher Education Excellence Awards 2021 ceremony held at its 16th annual summit. The awards were given under 11 different categories and the jury was chaired by Prof R A Mashelkar.

Prof. R V Raja Kumar, Director, IIT Bhubaneswar said, “IIT Bhubaneswar has been trying to offer holistic education to its students, in standards at par with the cream of global class Institutions by bringing in academic excellence through several unique pedagogical and operational reforms”.

While talking of the changes brought in due to the pandemic, Prof. Raja Kumar said “The sudden onset of the pandemic posed us a lot of challenges in fulfilling the self-imposed commitment and the Institute had to bring in the right innovative processes required for offering education which is not compromised or affected by the pandemic”.

He mentioned certain initiatives taken by the Institutes to continue classes during the pandemic such as conducting online examinations, switching to online classes, holding combined online and offline practical classes, helping out the students and staff members who were left back at the campus during the lockdown and holding convocation ceremonies.

FICCI annual ‘Higher Education Summit’ or HES was a three-day event as part of which it gave awards under categories including ‘Excellence in Faculty’, ‘Excellence in Employability through industry engagement’, ‘Excellence in Enabling Research Environment’, Excellence in Internationalization of Education and ‘Excellence in Creative and Performing Arts’.