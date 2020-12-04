IIT Bhubaneshwar Holds Its 9th Convocation; 446 Degrees Awarded

IIT Bhubaneswar held its ninth convocation ceremony on December 4, 2020 in both online, and in-person mode amidst the state of a pandemic. Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal was the Chief Guest on the occasion, who attended the event via video conferencing.

Sanjay Dhotre, Minister of State for Education, delivered an address as the Guest of Honour, and RV Raja Kumar, Director, IIT Bhubaneswar presented the director’s report and handed over degrees to graduating students.

This year, the institute conferred 446 degrees in total which included 35 PhD, 141 MTech, 70 MSc and 200 BTech degrees. The event included an awards ceremony as well, where high-achievers were given medals and certificates.

Mr Pokhriyal inaugurated the student activity centre (SAC), play courts and the building of the School of Humanities, Social Sciences and Management, of the institute.

While addressing the students, Mr Pokhriyal mentioned the National Education Policy (NEP), as he said, “The education policy of the Government of India will go a long way in instilling the future of the new students which will pave the way for holistic and multidisciplinary education”.

The President of India Gold Medal was awarded to Aditya Pal of Computer Science and Engineering, Director’s Gold Medal was awarded to Sanket Dey Chowdhury of the School of Infrastructure, and Director’s Gold Medal was given to Souvick Chakraborty of the Physics School of Basic Sciences.