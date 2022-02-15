Image credit: Shutterstock IIT-BHU, US National Science Foundation Collaborate For Joint Research

The I-DAPT-HUB foundation at the Indian Institute of Technology-Banaras Hindu University (IIT-BHU) has announced its collaboration with the US National Science Foundation (NSF) for joint research in the field of Data Analytics and Predictive Technologies (DAPT).

The research focuses on solving societal challenges of both the countries and scaling up the Science and Technology relationship between the two nations.

“I-DAPT hub foundation will support financially which is anticipated to be up to INR 10 million for research on DAPT and its application in Power/Energy, Telecommunications, Road transport, highways, and Health & Family welfare thrust areas,” IIT-BHU said.

Professor Pramod Kumar Jain, Director, IIT (BHU) Varanasi said, “During this pandemic period we all witnessed how Data Analytics and Predictive computing played a major role in the pandemic preparedness and the development of vaccines.

He said that the scientific community today is looking towards powerful high-performance computing and predictive technologies to gain a better understanding of major societal challenges and create solutions through a multi-dimensional approach.

“Govt. of India under the leadership of Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi has also allocated Rs 14,217 Crore for the development of science and technology in the Union Budget 2022-23. Thus, this explains that the creation of an extensive research ecosystem is the need of the hour and this joint collaboration between the world’s two largest democracies will boost the economy, create jobs and bring prosperity,” je added.

I-DAPT HUB Foundation project director Prof Rajiv Prakash emphasized that Indo-US collaboration is playing an important role in the innovation development dimensions and it will tap the talent pool of scientists, Entrepreneurs of both countries.

This will help in achieving the Sustainable Development Goals set by Govt. of India intended to be achieved by 2030, he added.

"Bilateral collaboration like this nurtures contacts between young scientists and technocrats to develop mutual trust, foster excellence, and explore new frontiers. It also encourages public-private partnerships to foster elements of Innovation, Application, and Enterprise" said Prof Vikash Kumar Dubey, Dean(R and D) of IIT-BHU.