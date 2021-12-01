IIT-BHU Student Receives Rs 2.05 Crore Package From Uber

  • Home
Indian Institute of Technology (BHU) Varanasi 2021-22 placement drive was conducted today, December 1. On the first day of IIT BHU placement drive, US-based company Uber offered placement to five students in which one student was offered a package of Rs 2.05 crores.

Education | Edited by Devanshe Pandey | Updated: Dec 1, 2021 7:50 pm IST

IIT BHU placement was conducted today
New Delhi:

IIT BHU said in its statement, “On the first day of the placement in IIT (BHU) Varanasi, 5 students received an offer from US-based firm Uber. One of the students was offered a whopping package of 2.05 crores.”

Professor Pramod Kumar Jain, Director IIT (BHU) Varanasi, “Domestic and Global firms find IIT (BHU) Varanasi students very technically sound, innovative thinkers, team players and well-rounded personality. For many years, top firms have offered the best pay packages to our graduates and this year is no different with firms like Uber, Google, Microsoft offering packages equivalent to 2.00 CR INR. It is a sheer privilege to know that companies of such stature are identifying the talent at our campus and trusting them to take the baton forward. IIT (BHU) Varanasi students have always striven hard to drive success wherever they have been placed.”

Various Indian Institutes of Technology including IIT-Guwahati, IIT Madras, IIT Roorkee, IIT Mandi have commenced their placement drive from today. IIT-Guwahati received 200 offers on the first day of placement, IIT Madras witnessed the highest number of offers with 176 placements, IIT Roorkee's 13 students received international offers, and in IIT Mandi 137 students got placed on the first day of placement and average salary has also increased.

