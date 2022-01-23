IIT-BHU Researchers Develop New Technology For Charging Electric Vehicles

The lab scale development has already been done at IIT (BHU) and upgradation and commercialisation is in progress.

In a path-breaking initiative, researchers from IIT-BHU, Varanasi have developed a new technology for charging electric vehicles (EVs) that costs about half of the current on-board charger technology and can help to significantly reduce the cost of two-and-four-wheeler EVs. The lab scale development has already been done at IIT (BHU) and upgradation and commercialisation is in progress, according to researchers. The technology has been developed at IIT (BHU), Varanasi, in collaboration with experts from IIT Guwahati and IIT Bhubaneshwar.

Giving information about the new technology, Associate Professor and Chief Project Investigator of the Department of Electrical Engineering, Dr Rajeev Kumar Singh said, “The rising prices of petrol and diesel in the country is worrisome for the common man. Amidst the rising cost of petroleum products and rising pollution levels, electric vehicles (EVs) are the best alternative to conventional IC engines but lack of high power off board charging infrastructure forces automakers to incorporate onboard chargers into the vehicle itself. The vehicle owner can charge the vehicles through the outlet and hence, this leads electric vehicles become very expensive.”

"With the new technology developed in the institute, the cost of on-board charger can be reduced by about 50%. This will also significantly reduce the cost of electric vehicles. The technology will be completely indigenous and will have a significant impact on driving electric vehicles on Indian roads in a big way," Dr Rajeev Kumar Singh said.

One of the country’s leading electric vehicle manufacturer has also shown interest in this new technology and is ready to develop a full-fledged commercial product that can be applied to existing electric vehicles, he further claimed without naming the company.

Dr Singh informed that this research is financially supported by the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY), Government of India. This innovative technology of the institute will also contribute to the e-mobility mission of the government.

With the help of this new technology, the charging infrastructure of vehicles in the country will be improved and the access of the general public to electric vehicles will be possible easily. He explained that the electric vehicle contributes to sustainable development as it improves community health by eliminating tailpipe emissions, reducing reliance on fossil fuels and, with the integration of renewable energy into existing electricity networks, lower electricity rates can be reduced. The institute will soon set up an interdisciplinary centre on EV technology.

IIT BHU Director, Pramod Kumar Jain said the techno-commercial, social, economic and environmental impact of technology will also be positive. "The developed technology will help in the production of low-cost electric vehicles which will be beneficial for the common man. The techno-commercial, social, economic and environmental impact of technology will also be positive. The technology will improve charging infrastructure and support the government's mission to bring electric vehicles on Indian roads in a big way,” he said

Prof. Jain also informed that a few projects on developing autonomous vehicles, connected vehicles are already underway with IIT (BHU) Varanasi. One such project is Averera project which has already won first prize globally in the Shell Eco Marathon last year. He further said, "The IIT (BHU) Varanasi is planning to set up an interdisciplinary Centre on EV technologies to carry out design, fabrication, and testing of battery management systems, commercialize research, provide solutions to R&D problems and develop human resources in this area."