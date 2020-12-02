IIT BHU Placements 2020: 396 Selected In First Slot

The Indian Institute of Technology Banaras Hindu University (IIT BHU) began the placement drive on December 2. 30 companies have visited IIT(BHU) for recruitment as on December 1. As many as 217 jobs with annual CTC ranging from Rs 64,26,578 to Rs 11,50,000 per annum have been offered to the IIT BHU students in the first slot. The annual CTC in 2020 is an increase from last year’s range -- Rs 58.21 lakh to Rs 10 lakh per annum.

According to the IIT BHU’s Professor in-Charge of the training and placement office, around 1365 students have registered for the job placement interview. The total number of selections in the first slot is 396 including 179 pre-placement offers.

As per an IIT BHU statement, the companies in the first slot included AppDynamics, Alphonso, Codenation, Flipkart APM, Microsoft, Jaguar, Cisco, Goldman Sachs, Bajaj, Qualcomm, Applied Material, Confluent, Texas Instruments, MindTickle, Nvidia, Oracle, JPMC, Wells Fargo, Irage Quant, Mastercard, Instabase, KLA Apps, Apple, Cohesity, Vmock, PhonePe GT, Google, Sprinklr, Uber, Thoughtspot, Traceable.ai, Amazon, Citi, Clumio, Dgraph, Dream 11, EXL, Flipkart SDE, Fractal Analytics, Irage SDE, Jaguar SDE, SAP Labs, Sprinklr PA, SRIB Res., Western Digital.

The IIT BHU placement In the second slot was held today, on December 2 where several companies including Sapient, JIO Platform, Eightfold.AI, ServiceNow, Paytm, Citrix, Udaan, Socgen, VMware, Edgeverve, Envestnet Yodlee, BNY, Myntra, SRIB, KLA Walmart, Deutsche Bank, GE GRC, Razorpay, Chalo, Komprise, Paypal, American Express, Siemens Healthineers, Rupeek, SignalChip, Flipkart, Jio Manager, Deloitte, Oyo, Fiserv, Junglee Games, ICICI, Axtria and Bosch visited.