  IIT-BHU, Niigata University Join Hands For Academic, Research Cooperation

Indian Institute of Technology-Banaras Hindu University, or IIT-BHU, has signed an agreement with Niigata University, Japan, to promote exchange and cooperation in education and research.

Education | Edited by Bishal Kalita | Updated: Feb 4, 2022 5:20 pm IST | Source: Careers360

Image credit: Shutterstock
New Delhi:

Indian Institute of Technology-Banaras Hindu University, or IIT-BHU, has signed an agreement with Niigata University, Japan, to promote exchange and cooperation in education and research.

“This academic and research collaboration will likely bring two friendly nations closer and encourage students to be selected and nominated by the home university/institution. Furthermore, both parties shall endeavor to ensure that an equal number of students are exchanged and participated,” IIT-BHU said.

For the students exchange programme, both the institutes will establish procedures and selection will be based on their academic achievements.

The host university/institution will waive examination fee, entrance fees, and tuition fees for exchange students.

During the online event for signing the agreement, IIT-BHU director Prof Pramod Kumar Jain and President of the Niigata University, Prof Tatsuo Ushiki mentioned that this initiative will help establish strong collaboration between two institutes.

Prof SB Dwivedi, Dean (Academic Affairs) presented academic courses offered by IIT-BHU and highlighted and discussed the old heritage of the institute).

Prof Nozomu TSUBOI, Vice President, Global Engagement, Niigata University also gave a detailed presentation on the background of the University, collaborations, how to start student exchange in the pandemic and post-pandemic situation, and existing collaborations with different Indian Universities/Institutions.

