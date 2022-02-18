IIT-BHU Foundation Receives Rs 5 Crore For School of Decision Sciences And Engineering

Image credit: Shutterstock The new school will be named ‘Naresh C Jain School of Decision Sciences and Engineering’

The Indian Institute of Technology-Banaras Hindu University (IIT) BHU Foundation, a non-profit association of alumni of the institute based in the United States has received a donation of Rs 5 crore from Naresh C Jain to establish the new school of Decision Sciences and Engineering.

Mr Jain is a graduate of the institute (batch of 1967) and founder of Diamond Express Car Wash, Inc.

“This school will train the technical manpower of this institute and beyond, in all aspects of people and process management by having motivated and dedicated faculties with an enabling course curriculum that provides layered learning experiences,” IIT BHU said.

The new school will offer Master of Technology and PhD programmes in Decision Sciences and Engineering with emphasis on practical learning and applied research.

The focus will be on four research areas: Logistics and supply chain management, manufacturing systems engineering, healthcare systems management and agribusiness management.

“...I feel indebted to Indian taxpayers who paid for my education. Now I feel obligated to pay back my debt to my alma mater. I’m confident that we will achieve our mission for the School of Decision Sciences and Engineering, which is to become a global leader in producing excellent decision makers with professional integrity and values who will contribute to the progress of the society,” Mr Jain said.

Arun Tripathi, President of the IIT (BHU) Foundation, stated, “Mr Naresh Jain is a long-time supporter of IIT (BHU) and would send funds to students in need at the Institute via Western Union, when the IIT (BHU) Foundation did not exist. He is one of our most accomplished alumni and the binding force behind this Foundation. With this gift, we’ve secured half of the funding we need for the infrastructure of this new school. He is demonstrating not just loyalty and support for his alma mater, but a true belief in the mission and vision of this new school and everything it will do to help leaders of the future.”

Director of IIT (BHU), Dr. Pramod Kumar Jain and the Board of Governors expressed their gratitude and recognized the significance of the Rs 5 crore gift by Naresh Jain.