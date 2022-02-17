IIT Banaras Hindu University Hosts Student Competition For Start-Up Funding

IIT BHU is organising Hult Prize competition

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Banaras Hindu University (BHU) has organised Hult Prize 2022. The Hult Prize 2022 is world's largest student competition for start-up funding, an IIT BHU statement said. This competition, according to IIT BHU, enables the new generation to bring about social change through education and social entrepreneurship.

This competition is organised through an online medium till February 27. Students can participate and register in the competition with their start-ups and submit abstracts by February 22. The link to participate is oncampus.hultprize.org/bhu.

While informing the scheme of competition, Anshul Sahai, Campus Director of the organizing committee said: “From the preliminary round, the 10 teams will be selected and they will showcase their start-up on February 27 in front of 3 distinguished judges. The most outstanding team amongst them will emerge as the BHU On-Campus winner and that team will go on to compete in one of the Hult Prize Regional Summits being held around the world.”

“A winning team from each host city will then go on to the Summer Accelerator, where participants will receive mentorship, and strategic planning as they build the prototype and set-up to launch their new social business. The global final round of the competition will be held at the United Nations Headquarters, where the winning team will receive a $1 million prize from the Bill Clinton Foundation and an opportunity to meet eminent personalities from the United Nations and Silicon Valley,” Ms Sahai added.

She further explained that in partnership with the United Nations, the Hult Prize is hosting college and university events around the world in search of the next innovative start-up that adheres to the principles of 'decent work and economic growth.

In this competition many teams of students from various departments of IIT BHU along with students from the BHU campus through Atal Innovation Center, E-Cell BHU have also registered to participate. Registration in the contest is free.

All teams making it to the prelims will be awarded a competition certificate and teams reaching the final stage will receive coverage from the Hult Prize Institute's media channel, which will be broadcast in over 200 countries.