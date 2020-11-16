IIT Alumnus Launches Mission 10k Khushiyan; 10,000 Children To Receive Educational Play Boxes

IIT Kharagpur Alumnus Launches Mission 10K Khushiyaan

An Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Kharagpur alumnus, now CEO of Anthill Creations, has launched a campaign ‘Mission 10K khushiyaan’. As part of this campaign -- Mission 10K Khushiyaan, Anthill Creations seeks to deliver 10,000 underprivileged children with educational boxes. The educational boxes will provide the children an opportunity to learn via structured games. The aim of the Mission 10K Khushiyaan is to be able to deliver 10,000 such playboxes to children to keep their play-based learning continued as they face financial, social and educational challenges during the COVID-19 crisis.

While speaking at the crowdfunding campaign, the CEO of Anthill Creations Pooja Rai said: “We have been working in the sustainable play-scapes for three years. With the pandemic bringing education, learning and most importantly play, to a stand-still what children have missed out the most is the collaborative nature of holistic development.”

“Play-in-a-Box was designed keeping in mind the importance and role of ‘play’ in a child’s formative years. Since children cannot come out to play, through this boxes, we want to take the play to every child so they can continue learning, keep the spark and curiosity alive, and keep evolving, innovating, and creating in their safe space with a box they call their own,” the CEO said.

Ms Pooja further added: “We took this box to different communities to understand better and know if this is what calls out to them and alas, that sweet simple smile on a child’s face gave us an affirmation that it most certainly did.”