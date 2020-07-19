JEE Advanced 2020 is scheduled to be held on September 27, 2020

In reference to reports that said JEE Advanced 2020 could see some changes in the examination pattern, IIT Delhi, the organising institute, clarified that there are no plans to change the syllabus of the examination, which is being held as an entrance for admissions to undergraduate courses in IITs. As of now, JEE Advanced 2020 is scheduled to be held on September 27, 2020, the Delhi-based Institute added.

“In reference to a news report published in the media that JEE (Advanced) 2020 could see some changes in the examination pattern, IIT Delhi, the organising institute, would like to clarify that there are no plans to change the syllabus of the entrance examination. There is also no plan to discuss this matter in the next JAB meeting,” the IIT Delhi statement said.

IIT Delhi has also clarified that there is also no plan to discuss this matter in the next JAB or Joint Admission Board meeting. JAB is the regulatory body for IIT admissions in the country.

The Indian Institutes of Technology (IIT) have on Friday decided to relax admission criterion this year in view of partial cancellation of Class 12 exams by various boards.

"Due to the partial cancellation of class XII exams by several Boards, Joint Admission Board (JAB) has decided to relax the eligibility criterion for JEE (Advanced) 2020 qualified candidates this time.

"Qualified candidates who have passed class XII examinations will now be eligible for admissions irrespective of marks obtained," Union HRD Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal ''Nishank'' said in a series of tweets.

For admissions to IITs, apart from qualifying the JEE Advanced, the eligibility was to secure either minimum score of 75 per cent marks in class 12 board exams or rank among the top 20 percentile in their qualifying examinations, he tweeted.

Candidates who qualify the engineering entrance exam JEE Main and are ranked within the the top 2,50,000 rank holders are eligible to appear for the JEE Advanced exam.

Second edition of JEE Main 2020 examination, which has been postponed twice, will now be held from September 1-6.