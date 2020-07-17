IIT Admission 2020: Eligibility Criteria Relaxed For Students Qualifying JEE Advanced

  • Home
Students qualifying only the JEE Advanced, irrespective of the marks they have secured in Class 12 board exams, will be eligible for admission to IITs, said HRD Minister Pokhriyal.

Written By Mridusmita Deka | Updated: Jul 17, 2020 9:28 pm IST | Source: Careers360

New Delhi:

The admission criteria for Indian Institutes of Technology, or IITs, have been relaxed. The Union Minister of Human Resource Development Ramesh Pokhriyal ‘Nishank’ announced on Twitter that apart from qualifying the Joint Entrance Examination, or JEE, Advanced, students will no longer need to score a minimum of 75% in their school board exams to be eligible. Earlier, only students who scored a minimum 75 per cent marks in the Class 12 board exams or ranked in the top 20 percentile in their qualifying examinations were eligible. However, the cancellation of several board papers due to the COVID-19 outbreak and students securing lesser marks, the Joint Admission Board, or JAB, has relaxed this criterion of 75 per cent marks.

Students qualifying only the JEE Advanced, irrespective of the marks they have secured in Class 12 board exams, will be eligible for admission to IITs, said HRD Minister Pokhriyal.

The minister in his social media handle said: “For admissions to IITs, apart from qualifying the JEE (Advanced), the eligibility was to secure either a minimum score of 75% marks in class XII Board exams or rank among the top 20 percentile in their qualifying examinations. Due to the partial cancellation of class XII exams by several Boards, Joint Admission Board (JAB) has decided to relax the eligibility criterion for JEE (Advanced) 2020 qualified candidates this time.”

“Qualified candidates who have passed class XII examinations will now be eligible for admissions irrespective of marks obtained,” he further added.

Joint Entrance Examination, or JEE, Advanced, is an entrance examination conducted for admission to various undergraduate Engineering, Science and Architecture courses in 23 IITs. Applicants have to qualify the JEE Main first.

