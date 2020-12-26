IISF 2020: Women From Various Sectors Share ‘Mantra’ Of Success

Women from various walks of life- scientists, actresses, entrepreneurs have shared their struggles, experiences and ‘mantra’ of success at the Women Scientists’ and Entrepreneurs’ Conclave of IISF 2020. The panel discussed the challenges the women scientists and entrepreneurs are facing in their lives and career. IISF 2020 provided this forum on virtual mode.

In a panel discussion ‘Touching the Skies Showcasing Real-Life Journeys’, Padma Shri Kalpana Saroj described the trials and tribulations of her childhood and youth. However, working 16 hours a day, she consolidated gains step by step till she acquired Kamani companies and turned it around. “The only lesson you need to understand from my journey”, she insisted,” is that grit, perseverance and a superhuman ability to have faith in yourself does wonder in life”.

Renowned Indian film actress, Rohini Hattangadi shared her experiences about starting her life with National School of Drama and also learning classical dance at the same time. “One of the most difficult roles was playing middle-aged Kasturba Gandhi in “Gandhi” opposite Ben Kingsley at the age of 27”, she said. She has received several awards including the prestigious BAFTA award and the stories behind them are of tough determination to surmount hurdles.

She said that a woman must always be strong to say ‘No’ when she does not want to follow a path. “Maintain your dignity at all times and the world will learn to respect you”, she asserted.

Urmila Mitra Kraev, a plasma physicist at the University of Cambridge, speaking in the conclave said that as a young mother she was well aware of the issues related to pursuing a science career focused on frontier level research, which was prevalent globally. She said, “But the rewards of scientific discovery are far greater than the difficulties and with planning and determination things do work out if one is confident of one’s goal”.

Indian physicist, Padma Shri Prof. Rohini Godbole talked about her journey from studying physics in Pune to her current position as a particle physicist best known for her work at CERN. She said that she came from a middle-class family believing in education and supportive of her decision to pursue a career in science, which empowered her to do her PhD at Stonybrook University. After that, she worked at TIFR, leading to the Drees Godbole effect and the Godbole Pancheri model. She is an active believer in providing a nurturing environment for the growth of girls in science. She stressed on how Government can attract the students from various walks with different fellowships.

Dr Sharmila Mande, PhD from IISc, Bangalore and Distinguished Chief Scientist, current Head of BioSciences R&D in TCS, with deep-rooted research interests in microbiology is a strong supporter of women in science, especially in leadership positions. She talked about her non-invasive marker that may lead to saving newborn babies. She suggested following one’s heart to take up any challenges in one’s life.

Harpreet Singh is the first woman to be selected by Air India as the first woman commercial pilot of India in 1988. However, due to health reasons, she had to leave her flying job. Since then, she has been active in other areas of aviation including flight safety. She has been appointed as the CEO of the state-run airline’s subsidiary Alliance Air, becoming the first-ever woman to head an Indian carrier. Although Air India has a large proportion of women pilots, she relates to the narrative of challenges of aspiring women, who want to forge a career.

Atya Kaple, Principal Coordinator of the Conclave moderated the panel discussion.