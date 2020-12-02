IISF 2020 From December 22; CSIR-NEIST Organises Curtain Raiser Event

Image credit: scienceindiafest.org IISF 2020: Sixth India International Science Festival From December 22

The sixth edition of India International Science Festival (IISF) 2020 will be held from December 22 to December 25, 2020. Various institutes across the nation are organising Curtain Raiser Event (CRE) to popularise the scientific events. In line with the same, CSIR-North East Institute of Science and Technology (CSIR-NEIST), Jorhat conducted its Curtain Raiser Event of IISF 2020 in virtual mode on December 01, 2020.

IISF is an annual event organised jointly by the science and technology-related Ministries and Departments of the Government of India and Vijnana Bharati (Vibha). This year, a large number of scientist and institutions from India and abroad are expected to participate in IISF 2020.

G Narahari Sastry, Director CSIR-NEIST, in his welcome address, said that the aim of IISF is to engage the public in science and celebrate the joy of science and see how Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM) provide the solution to improve our lives. He further mentioned that several events like young scientists' conclave, women scientists' conclave, water segment, waste management, sanitation, vigyan yatra, traditional craft and artisans meet etc have been lined up for the main event.

The Director-General of CSIR Dr Shekhar C Mande urged for the maximum participation and utilize this opportunity to the optimum for greater involvement of the public in this festival.

The Union Minister for Science and Technology, Earth Sciences and Health and Family Welfare, Harsh Vardhan announced this at a review meeting in New Delhi on October 20.

Addressing the participants, Mr Vardhan said: “IISF 2020 will be organised at the virtual platform even at a much-upscaled level than the earlier ones, this being the new normal.”

Mr Vardhan also said that this year, CSIR will spearhead the IISF 2020 with support of all other concerned ministries and departments.

“It is time to make the world see the role of Indian Scientists to addressing global challenges and people’s welfare”, he said.