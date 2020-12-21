IISF 2020: PM Narendra Modi To Inaugurate Science Festival Today

PM Narendra Modi to inaugurate science festival today

The sixth edition of India International Science Festival 2020 (IISF 2020) will be held today at 4:30 pm. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will deliver an inaugural address in the presence of Union Minister of Science and Technology Harsh Vardhan. The theme of the event is ‘Science for Self-Reliant India and Global Welfare’. IISF 2020 organised a precursor event on December 21 observing the conjunction of Saturn and Jupiter. The event was live streamed at IISF official website.

The Curtain Raiser Event was organised on December 1 in a virtual mode by CSIR-North East Institute of Science and Technology (CSIR-NEIST). Following this several Curtain Raiser Events (CRE) were hosted throughout December to promote the event.

This year, a large number of scientists and institutions from India and abroad are expected to participate in IISF 2020. A Vigyan Yatra was flagged off on December 14 to increase scientific temperament ahead of IISF 2020. Eminent science communicators, innovators, teachers, students and research scholars are being felicitated throughout the journey.

IISF was conceptualised in 2015 by the Ministry of Science and Technology, Department of Biotechnology (DBT), Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), Ministry of Earth Sciences (MoES) along with a science organisation named Vijnana Bharati (VIBHA). Its aim is to promote the use of Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM) in daily life and encourage students to opt for careers in scientific fields.