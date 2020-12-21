IISF 2020: Narendra Modi To Deliver Inaugural Address Tomorrow

Narendra Modi to deliver inaugural address for IISF 2020

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will deliver an inaugural address at the sixth edition of India International Science Festival (IISF) 2020 on December 22 at 4:30 pm. Union Minister of Science and Technology Harsh Vardhan will also attend the event. The theme of the event is ‘Science for Self-Reliant India and Global Welfare’ focused on helping youth develop 21st century skills, with a focus on scientific knowledge, creativity, critical thinking, problem-solving, and teamwork. The Curtain Raiser Event was organised in virtual mode by the organiser CSIR-North East Institute of Science and Technology (CSIR-NEIST) on December 1.

IISF was conceptualised in 2015 by the Ministry of Science and Technology, Department of Biotechnology (DBT), Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), Ministry of Earth Sciences (MoES) along with a science organisation named Vijnana Bharati (VIBHA). Its aim is to promote the use of Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM) in daily life and encourage students to opt for careers in scientific fields.

This year, a large number of scientists and institutions from India and abroad are expected to participate in IISF 2020. Several Curtain Raiser Events (CRE) were hosted throughout December to promote the event. A Vigyan Yatra was flagged off on December 14 to increase scientific temperament ahead of IISF 2020. Eminent science communicators, innovators, teachers, students and research scholars are being felicitated throughout the journey.