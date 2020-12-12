IISF 2020: Curtain Raiser Events Promote The International Science Festival

The sixth edition of the India International Science Festival 2020 (IISF 2020) will be held from December 22 to December 25, 2020. Several educational institutions across the country have been organising curtain raiser events (CRE) to popularise the science festival. The National Institute of Ocean Technology (NIOT), Chennai; ICMR, Gorakhpur; and Inter-University Centre for Astronomy and Astrophysics (IUCAA), Pune, are among the institutions to organise their curtain raiser events today.

IISF 2020 in its 6th edition is being organised by the Council of Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR) in collaboration with Department of Science and Technology (DST), Ministry of Earth Sciences (MoES), Department of Biotechnology (DBT), Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) and Vijnana Bharati (VIBHA). The theme of IISF-2020 is “Science for Self-Reliant India and Global Welfare”.

To promote IISF 2020, NIOT organised a curtain raiser event on “Water Segment: Water Science for Societal Development, Nation building and Aatmanirbhar Bharat”.NIOT is the autonomous institute of the Ministry of Earth Sciences. The chief guest of the virtual event, Dr T Ramasami, former Secretary, Department of Science and Technology, emphasized the need for societal development of water science.

On similar lines, a Health Research Conclave was organised at ICMR Gorakhpur, Uttar Pradesh. The Chief Guest and speaker of the program Professor (Dr) Surekha Kishore, Director, AIIMS Gorakhpur, in her address explained about the theme of IISF 2020 that gives a feeling of increasing power of India in the field of science in the world community.

Describing science as public welfare, Dr Kishore elaborated how various aspects of science helped to fight the COVID-19 epidemic. Explaining the use of science achievements in health services, she mentioned the role of ‘Digital India’ - online OPD, reporting, digital diagnostic, among others.

Inter-University Centre for Astronomy and Astrophysics (IUCAA), Pune organised a similar webinar to popularise IISF 2020. Professor Ajit Kembhavi, Principal Investigator of the Pune Knowledge Cluster (PKC) spoke about a popular science lecture on “Albert Einstein, Gravitational Waves and India” during the webinar.

An outreach programme to sensitize young minds was organised by Bharatiya Vidya Bhawan’s Mehta Vidyalaya and Hubs School for the IISF 2020. This outreach programme was organized on virtual platform and around 100 students and teachers attended this programme, a statement added. CSIR-SERC, Chennai, as well organised Vigyan Yatra cum curtain raiser event ahead of the international science festival.