Image credit: pib.gov.in IISF 2020: CSIR-IMMT Bhubaneswar Organises Curtain Raiser Event

The India International Science Festival 2020 (IISF 2020) in its sixth edition will be held between December 22 and December 25, 2020. Various educational institutes across the country are organising curtain raiser event (CRE) to popularise the scientific event. CSIR - Institute of Minerals and Materials Technology (CSIR-IMMT) Bhubaneswar has organised its curtain raiser event today.

The Union Minister for Science and Technology, Health and Family Welfare, and Earth Sciences e-inaugurated the curtain raiser programme of CSIR-IMMT for the 6th India International Science Festival 2020 (IISF-2020) today. The Union Minister of Petroleum and Natural Gas, Minister of Steel Dharmendra Pradhan was the Chief Guest at the event. Dr Shekhar C Mande, DG, CSIR and Secretary, DSIR and Professor Suddhasatwa Basu Director, CSIR- IMMT, Bhubaneswar were also present on the occasion. The theme of IISF-2020 is “Science for Self-Reliant India and Global Welfare”.

Delivering the inaugural address, Dr Harsha Vardhan said: “The proposed theme of IISF 2020 - Science for Self-Reliant India and Global Welfare is very relevant in the present context when the nation is looking towards science and technology for spearheading growth and for implementing the vision of our Prime Minister Narendra Modi Ji of an “Atmanirbhar Bharat” playing a significant role in the global economy.”

“Many great scientific discoveries and technological advancements in various fields have showcased the excellence of our efforts in science and technology to the world,” Dr Vardhan further added.

Expressing his happiness that IISF is a celebration of science and technology, Dr Harsh Vardhan said: “IISF, launched in 2015, has, over the years, created a unique platform to inspire curiosity and make learning more rewarding. This effort will fuel India’s drive towards becoming a Vishwa-Guru”. He wished IISF 2020, a mega success in achieving its objectives and look forward to huge participation from all sections of society.

Mr Dharmendra Pradhan in his address appealed to the scientific community to Innovate for India and create competitive advantage to make India Aatmanirbhar and create products and services which can compete with the best in the world. Underling the role of science and innovation in the development of any society, Mr Pradhan said that the COVID-19 pandemic has once again demonstrated that we have to develop and strengthen our institutional and industrial capacity in scientific knowledge and innovation in all areas.