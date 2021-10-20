IISERs Begin Registration For BS-MS Admission Through JEE Advanced

  • Home
For IISER admission through JEE Advanced, candidates must have a rank within 15,000 in the common rank list (CRL) or category rank lists.

Oct 20, 2021

JEE Advanced 2021 qualified candidates can apply at.iiseradmission.in
New Delhi:

Indian Institutes of Science Education and Research (IISERs) have started online registration for admission to five-year BS-MS double degree programmes. Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Advanced 2021 qualified candidates can apply at.iiseradmission.in.

For IISER admission through JEE Advanced, candidates must have a rank within 15,000 in the common rank list (CRL) or category rank lists.

“Additional cut-off criteria for marks obtained in 10+2 board examination is also applicable. The cut-off marks in (10+2) as eligibility for admissions is: 60% marks in aggregate or equivalent grade for GEN/OBC and OBC-NCL categories and 55% for SC/ST/PWD in any recognized board,: an official statement said.

In addition to JEE Advanced, IISER admit students through two more channels – KVPY and State and Central Board (SCB).

KVPY aptitude test and IISER Aptitude Test (IAT) qualified candidates can apply through KVPY and SCB channels, respectively. Registrations for these two channels have been closed.

IISER admission: Apply through JEE Advanced 2021

The application fee is Rs 2,000 for candidates applying under General, EWS, and OBC-NCL categories, and Rs 1,000 for Persons with Disabilities (PwD) and candidates under SC, ST categories. The application fee for foreign nationals is USD 100.

JEE Advanced is a national-level entrance exam for admission to undergraduate engineering and technology programmes at the Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs), the Indian Institute of Science (IISc), IISERs and other institutions.

