IISER Thiruvananthapuram Launches New MSc Programmes; Application Open

IISER TVM opens application for 2-year MSc programmes

The Indian Institute of Science Education and Research Thiruvananthapuram (IISER TVM) has launched new MSc programmes for the upcoming academic session 2021. The new MSc programmes at IISER TVM have been introduced in the Schools of Biology, Chemistry, Mathematics and Physics. Students seeking admission to the two-year MSc programmes can apply online at the institute’s website -- appserv.iisertvm.ac.in/msc by September 5.

IISER TVM MSc program -- Information Brochure

The eligibility criterion is common across all the four disciplines at IISER TVM. Students with three or four years of undergraduate degree in Sciences, Engineering, or Mathematics or other relevant disciplines with minimum 60 per cent can apply. For students, who were evaluated on CGPA, 6.5 in a 10 point scale willbe eligible. However, for reserved category students, it is 50 marks, or CGPA of 5.5 in a 10 point scale. Students appearing in the final year of UG examination are also eligible to apply. However, if selected, their admission will be subjected to fulfilling the minimum eligibility criteria for the individual school.

Candidates will be shortlisted through an online, proctored screening test. The online test will be held on September 11, 2021. The medium of the screening test will be held in English. Candidates shortlisted based on their performance in the screening test will be selected through interviews scheduled between September 14 and September 16.

IISER TVM Application: Documents Required