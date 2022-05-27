  • Home
IISER Pune To Become Research-Centric 'Liberal Science University’: Dharmendra Pradhan

The IISER Pune is working to become a research-centric 'Liberal Science University’, Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan said

Education | Edited by Rashi Hardaha | Updated: May 27, 2022 4:11 pm IST

IISER Pune to become research-centric 'Liberal Science University’
Image credit: Twitter/@dpradhanbjp
New Delhi:

The Indian Institute of Science Education and Research (IISER), Pune is working to become a research-centric 'Liberal Science University’, Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan said on Friday, May 27. Taking it to Twitter, the Education Minister said, "Witnessed a presentation on the academic & research activities being undertaken by IISER Pune with BoG, Shri @sudhirmehtapune, Prof Jayant Udgaonkar and other senior academics. Happy to learn that IISER Pune is working to become a research-centric 'Liberal Science University,’"

Dharmendra Pradhan also suggested the institute to also focus on developing quality audio-video learning content and explore ideas like, 'Alumni Connect' to engage the institute’s alumni for advancing quality education as well as for creating a vibrant and diverse knowledge pool.

He further encouraged IISER Pune to become a more green and net-zero carbon campus with in-house waste recycling and waste-to-energy units. IISER should also consider initiating new courses relevant to the current and future needs of society and humanity, he said.

