  • Home
  • Education
  • IISER Kolkata: Science Enthusiasts To Get Opportunity For Interacting With Space Scientists At Exhibition

IISER Kolkata: Science Enthusiasts To Get Opportunity For Interacting With Space Scientists At Exhibition

Students and common people will have the opportunity to interact with space scientists, and space industry entrepreneurs at a National Space Science Exhibition which will begin in the city from December 6.

Education | Press Trust of India | Updated: Dec 5, 2022 6:52 pm IST

RELATED NEWS

DU PhD Admission 2022: Delhi University Urges To Upload NET, CSIR, JRF Certificates For Academic Year 2022-23
Delhi University DU NCWEB Announces PG Admission Schedule; First List On December 12
IIT Mandi Confers Degrees To 462 Graduating Students During Its 10th Convocation
IIT Madras Researchers Develop, Deploy Ocean Wave Energy Converter To Generate Electricity From Sea Waves
Delhi University CW Quota Round-3 Allocation List Out For UG Admission; 261 Candidates Shortlisted
IIT Gandhinagar Hosts Pre-Event Of India Internet Governance Forum 2022, Emphasizes On Multilingual Internet
IISER Kolkata: Science Enthusiasts To Get Opportunity For Interacting With Space Scientists At Exhibition
IISER Kolkata, ISRO to host six-day National Space Science exhibition
Kolkata:

Students and common people will have the opportunity to interact with space scientists, and space industry entrepreneurs at a National Space Science Exhibition which will begin in the city from December 6. The six-day exhibition is being hosted by the Center of Excellence in Space Sciences India, IISER Kolkata in collaboration with the Indian Space Research Organisation, the SN Bose National Centre for Basic Sciences, Science City, Birla Industrial and Technological Museum along with city-based partner organisations, including the Presidency University, University of Calcutta and St. Xavier's College, a spokesperson of IISER Kolkata said Monday.

People will have the opportunity to interact with space scientists, space industry entrepreneurs and science outreach experts from the Astronomical Society of India, Indian Institute of Astrophysics, Physical Research Laboratory, IISER Kolkata, Aryabhatta Research Institute of Observational Sciences, Ashoka University, SatCom Industry Association of India and ISRO centres.

“This exhibition is a collaboration of various city-based organisations and the national space science community to showcase Indian space science achievements and ISRO's role in catalysing the growth of space-reliant technologies for the benefit of society,” IISER Kolkata Professor Dibyendu Nandi, who is leading the local organising committee, said.

The idea of organising such a national exhibition focusing on space sciences was suggested by AS Kiran Kumar, chairperson of ISRO'S APEX Board, Dr S Seetha of Raman Research Institute who heads the Outreach Committee of the National Space Science Symposium said. The outreach committee is overseeing the planning of the exhibition which will be held in several venues across the metropolis.

“We are very excited to be hosting this exhibition and welcome the city to join us in this celebration of India's space science endeavours” Director of IISER, Kolkata, Professor Prasanta Panigrahi said.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Careers360 staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

Click here for more Education News
Education News
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
CBSE Class 10, 12 Exam 2023: LOC Data Correction Window Closes Tomorrow
CBSE Class 10, 12 Exam 2023: LOC Data Correction Window Closes Tomorrow
NTA To Issue IIFT Exam 2023 Admit Card Soon At Iift.nta.nic.in
NTA To Issue IIFT Exam 2023 Admit Card Soon At Iift.nta.nic.in
DU PhD Admission 2022: Delhi University Urges To Upload NET, CSIR, JRF Certificates For Academic Year 2022-23
DU PhD Admission 2022: Delhi University Urges To Upload NET, CSIR, JRF Certificates For Academic Year 2022-23
AP EAPCET 2022 Counselling: Seat Allotment Result For MPC Stream Tomorrow
AP EAPCET 2022 Counselling: Seat Allotment Result For MPC Stream Tomorrow
Karnataka SSLC Exam 2023 Dates Released, Check Schedule
Karnataka SSLC Exam 2023 Dates Released, Check Schedule
.......................... Advertisement ..........................