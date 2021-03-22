IISER BS-MS Admission 2021 Through JEE Advanced, KVPY, Other Exams; Details Soon

Image credit: Shutterstock IISER BS-MS Admission 2021: Eligibility, other details

Indian Institutes of Science Education and Research (IISERs) admit students to the BS-MS (Bachelor of Science-Master of Science) dual degree programme through JEE Advanced, the entrance test for the Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs) and Kishore Vaigyanik Protsahan Yojana, or KVPY, exams. Details regarding the application form and admission process will be released soon, says an announcement on the official website, iiseradmission.in.

Students who want to take admission to the IISER BS-MS dual degree programme can also appear for the entrance exam – IISER Aptitude Test (IAT) 2021. Details of the entrance exam will be available soon.

Eligibility

Admission will be granted through Kishore Vaigyanik Protsahan Yojana (KVPY) channel and JEE Advanced. IAT 2021 will be held for State and Central board exam toppers.

Syllabus and model question papers of the entrance exam are available on the official website.

The five-year dual degree program focuses on learning integrated with research and interdisciplinary activities. Programmes are offered in the following areas:

1. Biological Sciences

2. Chemical Sciences

3. Earth and Climate Sciences/Earth and Environmental Sciences

4. Economic Sciences

5. Engineering Sciences (Chemical Engineering, Data Science and Engineering, Electrical Engineering and Computer Science)

6. Geological Sciences

7. Integrated and Interdisciplinary Sciences (Biological Sciences, Chemical Sciences, Data Sciences, Mathematical Sciences, Physical Sciences)

8. Mathematical Sciences

9. Physical Sciences

The four-year BS program in Engineering Sciences and Economics is offered only at IISER Bhopal. Check courses offered by each IISER here.

IISERs have been established by the central government to integrate and promote interdisciplinary science education and research.

The seven IISERs are located in Berhampur, Bhopal, Kolkata, Mohali, Pune, Thiruvananthapuram and Tirupati.