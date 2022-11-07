IISER Bhopal Showcases Research, Teaching Facilities At Open House

IISER Bhopal organized its maiden “Open House” through its Centre for Science and Society.

The Indian Institute of Science Education and Research (IISER) Bhopal organized its maiden “Open House” through its Centre for Science and Society (CS2) on Saturday, November 5, 2022. The event was aimed to provide a platform for high school and college students, teachers, parents, and industries to experience cutting-edge teaching and research at the Institute.

At the event, the institute showcased its science, engineering, humanities, and economic sciences research and teaching facilities to visitors through live experiments, scientific demonstrations, lectures, and exhibitions. Interested students from school (from Class 8) and colleges, parents, teachers, and industry professionals registered for the event online and about 1400 visitors took this opportunity to visit the campus and explore various facilities.

Speaking during the inauguration of the event, Professor Shiva Umapathy, Director, IISER Bhopal, said, “This is a great opportunity for students to get an experience of modern-day science and research facilities at IISER Bhopal.”

While giving a lecture on “Nature, Science, and Humanity - Some Random Thoughts” by Professor Sreerup Raychaudhuri, Tata Institute of Fundamental Research (TIFR) Mumbai, said, “It’s a great idea to have students from schools and colleges attend an Open House like this to learn how important, useful, and attractive science can be.”

Campus tour to sophisticated research and teaching facilities such as the central instrument facility (CIF), Multi-media classrooms, museum, and the central library was organized for school and college students. Demonstrations of various live experiments and all-day poster sessions were also arranged by various departments. In addition to this, pre-recorded talks organized by IISER Bhopal faculty members and competitions like quizzes, open mic, and interactive sessions were organized for students and visitors.

The event was concluded with a talk on “IISER Bhopal: Your Next Destination” by Profesor Saptarshi Mukherjee, Associate Professor, Department of Chemistry, IISER Bhopal.