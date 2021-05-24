IISER Bhopal Scientists Discover New Species Of African Violet In Mizoram

Image credit: IISER Bhopal IISER Bhopal scientists find new species of African Violet in Mizoram

Indian Institute of Science Education and Research (IISER) Bhopal researchers have discovered a new species of plant belonging to the African Violets family in Mizoram and adjacent areas in Myanmar. The findings have been published in the journal Systematic Botany, in a paper co-authored by research scholar Prasanna NS, and associate professor Vinita Gowda.

This, along with other findings by IISER Bhopal in recent years, shows that the biodiversity of the northeastern parts of India is understudied and there are many species of plants that remain undiscovered, the institute said.

Highlighting the importance of their research, Prof Gowda of the Department of Biological Sciences, IISER Bhopal, said, “Northeast India is home to highly diverse flora because of its unique biogeographic placement as part of two biodiversity hotspots: the Indo-Burma hotspot and the Eastern Himalayas.”

“This is science in its finest form - a field of investigation that seeks knowledge and depth because, for man, there is much to learn in the wonders of nature,” Prof Gowda added.

The newly described species Didymocarpus vickifunkiae (Gesneriaceae), discovered at three locations in Mizoram, is considered as an endangered species. The species is named in honour of Dr Vicki Ann Funk, a renowned Botanist who worked at Smithsonian Institute, USA.

Didymocarpus is a genus belonging to the plant family Gesneriaceae (commonly known as ‘African Violets’) and its members are distributed from Western Himalayas to Sumatra, IISER Bhopal has informed.

There are currently 106 known species of this genus, of which 26 are present in Northeastern states of India, it added.

The IISER Bhopal team discovered the new species while studying the evolution and biogeography of Didymocarpus plants.

While collecting the plants for study, researchers stumbled upon a plant that was distinct from all botanically known plants. After a critical examination of the morphology, published literature, and past collections, it has been described as a new species, the researchers said.