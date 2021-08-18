IISER Bhopal Researchers Identify Mechanism of Breast Cancer Progression

Indian Institute of Science Education and Research (IISER) Bhopal

The researchers of the Indian Institute of Science Education and Research (IISER) Bhopal have shown the mechanism by which breast cancer cells proliferate and spread. Their findings have important implications in designing therapeutic interventions for breast cancer. The IISER team studied the regulation of one particular gene called ‘ESRP1’ in breast cancer. The researchers found that there is a difference in the expression of the ESRP1 gene between normal and tumour tissues of breast cancer patients. The researchers explore the regulatory mechanism behind ESRP1 upregulation in breast tumour tissues.

A team of researchers from the Indian Institute of Science Education and Research (IISER) Bhopal, led by Dr Sanjeev Shukla, Associate Professor, and DBT/Wellcome Trust India Alliance Fellow, Department of Biological Sciences, IISER Bhopal, undertook this research. This work was supported by DBT/Wellcome Trust India Alliance Fellowship Grant.

Highlighting the practical applications of this research, Dr Sanjeev Shukla, Associate Professor, Department of Biological Sciences, IISER Bhopal, said, “Our research, for the first time, shows the reason behind an elevated expression of a key gene, ESRP1, in breast tumor tissue supporting tumor progression. Another important part of the discovery was a novel epigenetic regulatory mechanism that governs ESRP1 downregulation in hypoxic tumor tissue, which might help the cancer cells to evade the surrounding tissue and enter the bloodstream. Our research further suggests that E2F1 could be a molecular drug target to inhibit the growth of both normoxic as well as hypoxic breast cancer cells.”

Further, elaborating on how this research will impact breast cancer treatment, Dr Sanjeev Shukla said, “The finding that such intelligent regulatory mechanisms exist in cancer cells to alter the expression of essential genes as and when required, resulting into cancer progression, lays the foundation towards a better understanding of a complex disease and for improved therapeutic strategies.

Another interesting finding by the research team was on the mechanistic aspects of cancer spread to other parts of the body or metastasis. Cancerous tumours develop regions of reduced oxygen due to poor blood circulation.

The IISER researchers have unraveled the mechanism behind this; they have shown that E2F1 fails to bind the ESRP1 promoter in oxygen-deprived breast cancer cells, thereby downregulating the expression of ESRP1. This downregulation causes the cancerous cells to break free from primary cancer and join the bloodstream to be carried to other parts of the body, thereby resulting in metastasis.

“Our research shows that there is orchestrated activation of ESRP1 in breast cancer, depending on the tumour microenvironment,” added Dr Sanjeev Shukla.