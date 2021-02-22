Image credit: Shutterstock IISER Bhopal Innovators Develop Monitoring System To Prevent COVID-19 Spread

Indian Institutes of Science Education and Research (IISER) Bhopal innovators have developed a low cost ‘Crowd and Mask’ monitoring system to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

Dr. P.B. Sujit, Associate Professor, Department of Electrical Engineering and Computer Science, along with assistant professors of the department Dr. Mitradip Bhattacharjee and Dr. Santanu Talukdar, and Dr. Venkateshwar Rao, Assistant Professor, Department of Chemical Engineering, IISER Bhopal, and BSMS Student Kasi Viswanath developed the AI-enabled device.

With the Institute commencing the process of bringing students back to campus in phases, the system will help to maintain a minimum of three feet of social distancing. The device can replicate manual policing to ensure the COVID-19 prevention norms are being followed.





Prototype of the monitoring system developed by IISER Bhopal scientists (Photo credit: IISER Bhopal)

Elaborating about this innovation, Dr. P.B. Sujit said, “We wanted a simple advisory system to warn students of breaching social distancing norms at selected locations”

The innovators used the principles of AI and Machine Learning (AI-ML) in a high definition camera attached to a microchip computer and a 5V battery in a 3D printed case to monitor the movement of people in the campus.

If the camera detects that the COVID-19 rules are not being followed, the device starts alerting the crowd with a pre-recorded message.

The innovators deployed the device at the campus in October, 2020, and continuously improved it till it became stable with minimum false alarms.

The innovators are planning to open source the complete system along with a how-to-use tutorial.

“Given opportunity, this device can be deployed at various crowded public places to ensure that the basic safety rules are not violated in this tough time of Covid-19 pandemic”, the IISER Bhopal team said.