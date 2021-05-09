IISER Bhopal to close online internship application tomorrow

The Indian Institutes of Science Education and Research (IISER) at Bhopal will be closing the application for its online internships tomorrow, May 10. Those eligible can apply at iiserb.ac.in. The candidates will be selected on the basis of their proposal submitted for the internship. It will be a three-month long internship which will end on July 25.

The candidates will have to upload their personal information such as name, address and educational qualifications. They will also have to upload scanned copies of their educational documents.

The interns will get an opportunity to work on the projects undertaken by IISER Bhopal under the supervision of the Institute's faculty members. IISER Bhopal said that "selected candidates would participate in research carried out by IISER Bhopal faculty, through research/reading projects under their supervision".

Eligibility Criteria

The candidates must have a degree in BTech, BSc or BE from a recognised university or institute. Those who are still studying the above mentioned bachelor courses can also apply for the internship. Further, first-year students pursuing MSc or MTech courses are also eligible for internship.

The list of candidates selected for summer internship will be displayed on institute’s website by the third week of May. The students can apply for upto two projects only from the list provided by the Institute.

IISER Bhopal further noted that the selected candidates will not be given any stipend during the internship. Further, they won’t have access to any accommodation facility given by the Institute. The candidates will not be allowed to visit the campus during the online internship.

In case of any confusion, the candidates can contact the helpdesk at office_aa@iiserb.ac.in or write to webmaster@iiserb.ac.in.