There are three ways to get admission to BS-MS dual degree programmes at IISERs – Kishore Vaigyanik Protsahan Yojana (KVPY), State and Central Board (SCB) and Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Advanced.

Education | Edited by Bishal Kalita | Updated: Oct 19, 2021 8:45 am IST

IISER Admission Through JEE Advanced 2021: Registration Begins Tomorrow
Eligible candidates can apply at iiseradmission.in (representational)
Image credit: Shutterstock
New Delhi:

Indian Institutes of Science Education and Research (IISERs) will begin registration for undergraduate admissions through the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Advanced 2021 channel tomorrow, October 20. Eligible candidates can apply at iiseradmission.in. The institutes offer Bachelor of Science-Master of Science (BS-MS) dual degree programs at undergraduate level.

For the KVPY channel, students need to qualify in the KVPY aptitude test and for the SCB channel, candidates need to qualify in the IISER Aptitude Test (IAT).

The IAT exam is over. Authorities have released final answer keys along with candidates’ response sheets on the official website.

All questions asked in the exam were correct, except for one question – question ID 603209398 – the exam conducting authorities said. All candidates, regardless of attempting or not attempting that question, will get full marks for that question.

Applications for KVPY and SCB channels are over. Seats through these channels will be allotted tentatively from October 25.

JEE Advanced is a national level entrance examination for admission to undergraduate engineering and technology programmes at the Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs), the Indian Institute of Science (IISc), IISERs and other institutions.

Those who want to take admission at IITs need to participate in JoSAA counselling process. JoSAA counselling 2021 registration has started at josaa.nic.in.

