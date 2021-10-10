IISER Admission Test (IAT) 2021: All Candidates To Get Full Marks For 1 Question

Image credit: Shutterstock IAT 2021 seat allotment begins on October 25 (representational)

All questions asked in the IISER Aptitude Test (IAT) 2021 were correct, except for one question – question ID 603209398 – the exam conducting authorities said. All candidates, regardless of attempting or not attempting that question, will get full marks, they said. IAT 2021 candidates were allowed to raise objections to questions asked in the exam between September 25 and 28 and a team of experts reviewed those and found one question to be incorrect. The institute has now released candidates’ responses on the official website.

“A team of experts examined the objections raised by the candidates regarding the questions and the answer keys of IAT 2021...answer-keys of the questions provided earlier are all correct except for the question ID 603209398. Full marks will be given to all candidates regardless of their attempting or not attempting the said question,” an official statement said.

There are three channels to get admission to BS-MS dual degree programmes at Indian Institutes of Scientific Education and Research (IISERs). These are: Kishore Vaigyanik Protsahan Yojana (KVPY), State and Central Board (SCB) and Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Advanced.

Applications for KVPY and SCB channels are over and for admission to the institutes through JEE Advanced, the application process will begin when the results of the 2021 edition of the entrance exam are out.

For IISER admission through the KVPY channel, candidates are required to qualify the KVPY aptitude test. For admission through the SCB channel, they need to appear in IAT.

The first round of seat allocation through the KVPY channel will begin tentatively on October 18 and for the SCB channel, seat allocation will begin on October 25.