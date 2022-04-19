IISER Admission Test 2022 On July 3, Application Process To Commence From April 25

Image credit: shutterstock.com IISER admission test 2022 will be held on July 3

IISER Admission Test 2022: The Indian Institute of Science Education and Research (IISER) admission test 2022 will be held on July 3. The application process will commence from April 25, the students can apply on the official website- iiseradmission.in till May 30. This year, there is a change in the marking scheme, as per the new guidelines, each correct answer will be awarded 3 marks, -0.75 for incorrect answer and 0 marks for unanswered questions.

The details about eligibility criteria, admission rules, marking scheme is available on the official website- iiseradmission.in.

IISER Admission Test 2022: Steps To Apply Online

Visit the IISER 2022 official website- iiseradmission.in

Click on IISER registration 2022 link

Fill the application form of IISER 2022 with credentials

Pay application fee

Download IISER admission test application form, and take a print out.

IISER admission test will be conducted for admissions at Berhampur, Bhopal, Kolkata, Mohali, Pune, Thiruvananthapuram, and Tirupati. The courses offered are- Biological Sciences, Chemical Sciences, Earth and Climate Sciences, Earth & Environmental Sciences, Economic Sciences, Engineering Sciences, Geological Sciences, Mathematical Sciences, Physical Sciences etc.