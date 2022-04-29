  • Home
  • Education
  • IISER Admission 2022: Registration Process Postponed, Check New Date, Eligibility

IISER Admission 2022: Registration Process Postponed, Check New Date, Eligibility

Previously, the application window for IISER admission was scheduled to open today, April 29. However, the institution has revised the date and postponed it to May 4.

Education | Written By Debika Chakraborty | Updated: Apr 29, 2022 8:18 pm IST

RELATED NEWS

IISER Admission 2022: Registration Process Postponed, Begins On April 29, Check Important Details
IISER Admission Test 2022 On July 3, Application Process To Commence From April 25
IISER Admission Test (IAT) 2021: All Candidates To Get Full Marks For 1 Question
IISER BS-MS Admission 2021 Through JEE Advanced, KVPY, Other Exams; Details Soon
NEET UG 2021: Supreme Court Asks Centre To Reconsider Lowering Of Cut-Off Marks For BDS Courses
Live
MP Board Live 2022: MPBSE Result Declared On Mpresults.nic.in; Girls Shine In Both 10th, 12th, Meet Toppers
IISER Admission 2022: Registration Process Postponed, Check New Date, Eligibility
IISER 2022 admission process will start from May 4, 2022
Image credit: Shutterstock

IISER Application Form 2022: The Indian Institute of Science Education and Research, or IISER, has postponed the registration process for the IISER admission test 2022 or IAT 2022 once again. The IISER admission process will commence on May 4, 2022. Previously, the application window for IISER admission was scheduled to open today, April 29. However, the institution has revised the date and postponed it to May 4. The IISER admission form 2022 will be available on the official website- iiseradmission.in. Aspirants who are willing to appear for the entrance test can access the IISER application form on the same link.

Take Advantage of : 8 Test Prep, 15 College Predictors, Admission Alerts & more.  Subscribe Now!
Recommended: NIT Placements: Under 80% BTech Students Placed Across Top NITs Over 5 Years. Read More

The last day to apply for the IISER admission 2022 is May 29, 2022, but as the new schedule has been released by the IISER today, it is expected to get a notice of the revised deadline of the application process soon. The IISER admission test 2022 or IAT 2022 is scheduled to be conducted on July 3, 2022.

IISER Admission Test 2022: Steps To Apply

  • Visit the IISER 2022 official website- iiseradmission.in
  • Click on IISER registration 2022 link.
  • Fill the application form of IISER 2022 with credentials.
  • Pay the application fee.
  • Download IISER admission test application form, and take a print out.

IISER Admission 2022: Eligibility

  • The candidate must be an Indian national or PIO or OCI.
  • Candidates must have passed 10+2 or equivalent level exam with science stream in 2021 or 2022 from any board recognized by the Council of Boards of School Education in India (COBSE).
  • Candidates belonging to GEN/OBC and OBC-NCL should have scored a minimum of 60 per cent marks in aggregate or equivalent grade in the qualifying examination.
  • Students belonging to SC/ST/PwD should have scored a minimum of 55 per cent marks in aggregate or equivalent grade in the qualifying examination.
  • Applicants who are not Indian nationals or PIO or OCI can apply for admission only through the IIT-JEE (Advanced) channel.
  • Candidates who are not eligible for IISER admission-- A candidate admitted earlier to any of the IISERs, a candidate who previously accepted a seat in any of the IISERs but did not join, a candidate whose admission to any of the IISERs was cancelled after joining.
Click here for more Education News
IISER admission

Suggested For You

Streamed Webinar
How To Choose A Stream In Class 11
08 Apr'22 05:00 PM to 08 Apr'22 06:00 PM IST
Dr. Srividya (Organisational Psychologist, Career And Personal Growth Coach) +0More
Want To Gain Work Experience? Here’s A List Of Work-From-Home Internship Opportunities
4 min read Feb 28, 2022 Read More
Streamed Webinar
Careers In Social Sciences
02 Apr'22 05:00 PM to 02 Apr'22 06:00 PM IST
Dr. Devisha Sasidevan (Assistant Professor, TISS, Mumbai) +0More
Streamed Webinar
Heart-To-Heart With JEE Advanced Toppers
03 Apr'22 12:00 PM to 03 Apr'22 01:00 PM IST
Anant Lunia (AIR 3, JEE Advanced, 2021) +3More
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
NEET UG 2021: Supreme Court Asks Centre To Reconsider Lowering Of Cut-Off Marks For BDS Courses
NEET UG 2021: Supreme Court Asks Centre To Reconsider Lowering Of Cut-Off Marks For BDS Courses
MP Board Live 2022: MPBSE Result Declared On Mpresults.nic.in; Girls Shine In Both 10th, 12th, Meet Toppers
Live | MP Board Live 2022: MPBSE Result Declared On Mpresults.nic.in; Girls Shine In Both 10th, 12th, Meet Toppers
Delhi University To Hold Inaugural Ceremony For Centenary Celebrations On May 1
Delhi University To Hold Inaugural Ceremony For Centenary Celebrations On May 1
THE Impact Rankings 2022: India In Top Five Best-Represented Nation, Calcutta University Tops Ranking List
THE Impact Rankings 2022: India In Top Five Best-Represented Nation, Calcutta University Tops Ranking List
WBJEE 2022 Tomorrow; Admit Card Details, Things To Carry, Other Exam Guidelines
WBJEE 2022 Tomorrow; Admit Card Details, Things To Carry, Other Exam Guidelines
.......................... Advertisement ..........................