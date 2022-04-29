IISER Admission 2022: Registration Process Postponed, Check New Date, Eligibility

Image credit: Shutterstock IISER 2022 admission process will start from May 4, 2022

IISER Application Form 2022: The Indian Institute of Science Education and Research, or IISER, has postponed the registration process for the IISER admission test 2022 or IAT 2022 once again. The IISER admission process will commence on May 4, 2022. Previously, the application window for IISER admission was scheduled to open today, April 29. However, the institution has revised the date and postponed it to May 4. The IISER admission form 2022 will be available on the official website- iiseradmission.in. Aspirants who are willing to appear for the entrance test can access the IISER application form on the same link.

The last day to apply for the IISER admission 2022 is May 29, 2022, but as the new schedule has been released by the IISER today, it is expected to get a notice of the revised deadline of the application process soon. The IISER admission test 2022 or IAT 2022 is scheduled to be conducted on July 3, 2022.

IISER Admission Test 2022: Steps To Apply

Visit the IISER 2022 official website- iiseradmission.in

Click on IISER registration 2022 link.

Fill the application form of IISER 2022 with credentials.

Pay the application fee.

Download IISER admission test application form, and take a print out.

IISER Admission 2022: Eligibility