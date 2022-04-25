IISER Admission 2022: Registration Process Postponed, Begins On April 29, Check Important Details

  • Home
IISER Aptitude Test 2022: The candidates who are willing to register themselves for the test should visit the official website iiseradmission.in on April 29.

Education | Written By Debika Chakraborty | Updated: Apr 25, 2022 1:33 pm IST

The registration process for IISER entrance exam 2022 will start from April 29
Image credit: Shutterstock

IISER Admission Form 2022: Indian Institute of Science Education and Research, or IISER, has postponed the registration process for IISER admission test 2022. The IISER application form 2022 will be available on the official website iiseradmission.in from Friday, April 29, 2022. The candidates who are willing to register themselves for the test should visit the official website on April 29. The application process ends on May 29, 2022. Earlier, the IISER application process was scheduled to start on April 25, however, IISER has postponed the commencement of the registration process to April 29.

According to the official notice, the IISER 2022 entrance exam, or IAT 2022 will be conducted on Sunday, July 3, 2022. The exam will start at 2 pm and will end at 5 pm. The IISER entrance test will be valid for its various branches Berhampur, Bhopal, Kolkata, Mohali, Pune, Thiruvananthapuram and Tirupati.

“The IISER Aptitude Test 2022 (IAT 2022) is a computer-based, 3 hour test covering Mathematics, Physics, Chemistry and Biology. IAT 2022 will be conducted in nearly 150 cities/towns across India on July 3, 2022,” IISER said.

IISER Admission Test 2022: Steps To Apply

  1. Visit the IISER 2022 official website- iiseradmission.in
  2. Click on IISER registration 2022 link
  3. Fill the application form of IISER 2022 with credentials
  4. Pay application fee
  5. Download IISER admission test application form, and take a print out.

Aspirants looking for syllabus, eligibility and other important details related to IISER entrance test, can visit the IISER official website- iiseradmission.in.

