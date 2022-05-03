IISER Admission 2022: Registration Process For IAT Starts Tomorrow; Check How To Apply

  • Home
The registration process for IISER admission test 2022 or IAT 2022 will commence tomorrow, May 4, 2022 on the official website- iiseradmission.in.

Education | Written By Debika Chakraborty | Updated: May 3, 2022 3:52 pm IST

IISER admission form will be available tomorrow on the website iiseradmission.in
Image credit: Shutterstock

IISER Admission 2022: The Indian Institute of Science Education and Research, or IISER, will begin its admission process tomorrow. The registration process for IISER admission test 2022 or IAT 2022 will commence tomorrow, May 4, 2022 on the official website- iiseradmission.in. According to the official notice, the IISER admission form 2022 will be available tomorrow on the mentioned website and aspirants are requested to visit the website for submitting their IAT registration form 2022. Initially, the IISER admission process was scheduled to be commenced on April 29, 2022. However, the institution revised the date and postponed it to May 4, 2022.

According to the official notice, applicants will be able to submit their IISER admission form 2022 till May 29, 2022. But, due to the postponement of the registration process, it is expected that the deadline of the same will be revised. The IISER admission test 2022 or IAT 2022 is scheduled to be conducted on July 3, 2022. Before applying for the test, aspirants must be aware of the IAT 2022 eligibility criteria.

IISER Admission Test 2022: Steps To Apply

  1. Visit the IISER 2022 official website- iiseradmission.in
  2. Click on IISER registration 2022 link.
  3. Fill the application form for IISER 2022 with credentials.
  4. Pay the application fee.
  5. Download IISER admission test application form, and take a print out.

To apply for the IISER admission test 2022, or IAT 2022, students from General/OBC/OBC-NCL/EWS categories have to pay a fee of Rs 2,000. While SC/ST/KM/PwD category students have to pay Rs 1,000 for the admission test.

“The IISER Aptitude Test 2022 (IAT 2022) is a computer-based, 3-hour test covering Mathematics, Physics, Chemistry and Biology. IAT 2022 will be conducted in nearly 150 cities/towns across India on July 3, 2022,” IISER said on its website.

IISER admission

