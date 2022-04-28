IISER Admission 2022: Application Process For IAT Starts Tomorrow; Check Website, Steps To Register

Image credit: Shutterstock IISER admission process will start tomorrow, April 29 2022

IISER Application Form 2022: The Indian Institute of Science Education and Research, or IISER, is set to commence the registration process for IISER admission test 2022 or IAT 2022 tomorrow, April 29, 2022. The IISER admission form will be available tomorrow on the official website iiseradmission.in. Candidates who are willing to appear for the entrance test can access the IISER application form on the same link. The application process for IAT 2022 will end on May 29, 2022.

The IISER 2022 application form correction can be done by the candidates after concluding the registration process. Students should be well aware of the eligibility criteria before applying for the IISER admission test 2022.

The IISER 2022 entrance exam, or IAT 2022, will be conducted on Sunday, July 3, 2022. The exam will be held at 2 pm and will end at 5 pm. The IISER entrance test will be valid for its various branches Berhampur, Bhopal, Kolkata, Mohali, Pune, Thiruvananthapuram and Tirupati.

“The IISER Aptitude Test 2022 (IAT 2022) is a computer-based, 3-hour test covering Mathematics, Physics, Chemistry and Biology. IAT 2022 will be conducted in nearly 150 cities/towns across India on July 3, 2022,” IISER said on its website.

IISER Admission Test 2022: Steps To Apply