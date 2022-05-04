IISER Admission 2022: Application Process For IAT To Begin Today; Details Here

Image credit: Shutterstock The last day to apply for the IISER admission 2022 is May 29.

IISER Admission 2022: The Indian Institute of Scientific Education and Research (IISER) admission test, IAT 2022 application process will commence on Wednesday, May 4. The application portal for IAT 2022 was earlier scheduled to open on April 29. The candidates can apply on the official website- iiseradmission.in.



The last day to apply for the IISER admission 2022 is May 29, 2022. IISER admission test 2022 will be held on July 3.



IISER Admission Test 2022: How To Apply



1. Visit the IISER 2022 official website- iiseradmission.in.

2. Click on IISER registration 2022 link.

3. Fill the application form for IISER 2022 with credentials.

4. Pay the application fee.

5. Download IISER admission test application form, and take a printout.



To apply for the IISER admission test 2022, or IAT 2022, students from General/OBC/OBC-NCL/EWS categories have to pay a fee of Rs 2,000. While SC/ST/KM/PwD category students have to pay Rs 1,000 for the admission test.



“The IISER Aptitude Test 2022 (IAT 2022) is a computer-based, 3-hour test covering Mathematics, Physics, Chemistry and Biology. IAT 2022 will be conducted in nearly 150 cities/towns across India on July 3, 2022,” IISER said on its website.



For details on application process, and eligibility criteria, please visit the website- iiseradmission.in.