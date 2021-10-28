IISER Admission 2021: Seat Allotment Result Out For SCB, KVPY Channels

Image credit: Shutterstock JEE Advanced qualified candidates can also apply for IISER admission 2021 (representational)

Indian Institutes of Science Education and Research (IISERs) has announced seat allotment results for admission to the BS-MS dual degree programme through state and central board (SCB) and Kishore Vaigyanik Protsahan Yojana (KVPY) channels. The allotment list can be viewed at iiseradmission.in.

SCB channel is for students who have applied for IISER admission after qualifying the IISER aptitude test (IAT) 2021 and the KVPY channel is for those who have qualified the KVPY aptitude test.

IISER also admits students through Joint Entrance Examination (JEE Advanced). JEE Advanced 2021 qualified students, who are in the first 15,000 ranks can apply for admission up to November 3.

“In view of the current uncertainties in the board examinations it has been decided that the eligibility criterion for admission to IISERs this year will stand at 60% marks in aggregate or equivalent grade for GEN/OBC/OBC-NCL and 55% marks in aggregate or equivalent grade for SC/ST/PWD in class XII or equivalent examination for candidates of science stream from all eligible boards,” an official statement said.

Candidates selected in the first round will have to pay the seat allocation fee. For the SCB channel, the last date is October 31 and for the KVPY channel, the deadline is October 30.

“Candidates who have not been allotted seats in this round will be considered in the next rounds. SAF payment is not needed for them at this stage,” an official statement said.

