IISER 2022 Result Released; Direct Link, Websites To Check

The Indian Institute of Science Education and Research (IISER) admission test 2022 result has been announced today, August 12.

Written By Arnab Mitra | Updated: Aug 12, 2022 12:32 pm IST

IISER admission test 2022 result has been announced today.

IISER 2022 Result: The Indian Institute of Science Education and Research (IISER) admission test 2022 result has been announced today, August 12. The candidates can check result and download scorecard on the website- iiseradmission.in. The IISER admission test was held on July 3.

The Indian Institute of Science Education and Research (IISER ) Pune IISER admission
