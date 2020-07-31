Image credit: Shutterstock IISc UG Admission 2020: Apply For BSc Programme Till August 6

The Indian Institute of Science, or IISc, Bangalore, is accepting online applications for admission to its four-year BSc programme. According to official information, the last date to submit an application for IISc UG admission 2020 is August 6 (11:59 pm). The online application window for IISc UG admission started on February 1, 2020.

Previously, the last date to submit the online application form was June 30 which had been extended to July.

Candidates who have appeared in Class 12 board or any equivalent examination, or passed the board examination in 2019 and meet the required eligibility criteria can apply for BSc admission in IISc Bangalore.

An application fee of Rs 500 (for General, Other Backward Class, and Kashmiri Migrants) is payable along with the application form. For Scheduled Caste, Scheduled Tribe, and Person with Disabilities category candidates, the application fee is Rs 250.

The application fee is to be paid online, using a credit card, debit card, or net banking.

A file, containing step-by-step instructions for filling up the online application form is available on the online application tab of the IISc website, an official statement said.

IISc Bangalore is the top university in India, according to the National Institutional Ranking Framework, or NIRF ranking 2020. In the overall NIRF rankings 2020, IISc Bangalore has been placed second this year.