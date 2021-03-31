Image credit: Shutterstock IISc MTech admission 2021: Application forms are available at admissions.iisc.ac.in

IISc Bangalore MTech admission 2021: Indian Institute of Science (IISc), Bangalore, will offer MTech in Quantum Technology under its IISc Quantum Technology Initiative (IQTI) and registration for the programme will end today. GATE-qualified, eligible candidates can apply for the programme at admissions.iisc.ac.in. The programme will be hosted by the department of Instrumentation and Applied Physics, IISc. The proposed intake for the programme is 20 students and classes will begin in August 2021.

To apply for the programme, apart from having a valid Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) score, candidates need to have a BE, BTech or equivalent degree in any engineering discipline, or four-year BS, MSc or equivalent degree in any science discipline, and a strong mathematical background.

How To Apply For IISc’s MTech In Quantum Technology

First, go to the admission portal of IISc, https://iisc.ac.in/admissions/. On the homepage, click on the apply online tab. In the next window, select admissions 2021 and click on apply to PG programme. Click on the registration tab. Fill the registration form and generate login credentials. Now, fill the application form.

The MTech Quantum Technology programme offered by IISc is a four-semester programme with 16 credits in each semester.

“The program will train students in quantum technology, for both advanced research and advanced industry. The elective part of the program will equip students to acquire training in allied technology areas as well. The Entrepreneurship seminar will encourage students to initiate start-ups in the field and help build a sustainable ecosystem,” the institute said