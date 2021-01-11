IISc JAM Admit Card 2021 Releasing Today, Know Where To Check

The Indian Institute of Science, Bangalore will release the admit card for Joint Admission Test for Masters today. The JAM 2021hall ticket will be made available on its official website- joaps.iisc.ac.in. JAM 2021 examination is scheduled to be held on February 14, 2021.

Once the IISc Bangalore releases the admit card, all the candidates who have registered earlier for the JAM 2021 exam would be able to download their hall tickets online.

A statement on the website reads, “JAM 2021 Admit Cards will be available for download from JOAPS portal from January 11, 2021, onwards.”

IISc JAM admit card 2021: How to download

Step 1: Go to the official website- joaps.iisc.ac.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the link to download the JAM admit card

Step 3: A new window will open on the display screen

Step 4: Enter your credentials and login

Step 5: The IISc JAM admit card 2021 will be displayed on the screen

Step 6: Download the admit card and take its print out for future reference.