JAM 2021 first admission list tomorrow

Indian Institute of Science (IISc) Bangalore will release the first admission list of JAM 2021 tomorrow, June 16. Candidates who have registered for the JAM 2021 can check the first admission list on the official site-- jam.iisc.ac.in. The first admission list is prepared after taking into consideration the order of preference as given by the students.

According to the schedule released, the second list will be released on July 1 and the third and final list will release on July 16, 2021.

The admissions process will close by July 20, 2021.

The eligibility requirement on aggregate marks is relaxed to "Pass in the qualifying examination" for JAM 2021 admissions only.

Candidates who are unable to submit some of the required documents along with their application to admission can submit the undertaking form available on JOAPS. The missing documents must be submitted to the admitting Institute before September 30, 2021.

Any offer made to such candidates will be provisional until all required documents are submitted, else the seats get automatically cancelled after this deadline.

Candidates who got promoted without a mark sheet can submit the promotion certificate in place of the mark sheet. However, the promotion certificate or a document accompanying the promotion certificate duly signed by the head of the institute must mention the subjects taken in that semester/year, to evaluate the MEQ requirements for admission to a specific programme.