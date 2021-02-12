Image credit: Shutterstock Joint Admission Test For Masters (JAM) 2021 On February 14; Check Last Minute Preparation Tips

The Joint Admission Test for MSc (JAM) 2021 is scheduled to be held on February 14. Indian Institute of Science (IISc) Bengaluru will conduct JAM 2021 as a computer-based test for admissions to Post-Bachelor's Degree programmes at Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs) and PHD programmes at IISc. JAM admit cards were released on January 11 on the official website – jam.iisc.ac.in.

JAM is a qualifying examination for candidates seeking admission to various masters programmes – MSc (two years), Masters in Economics (two years), Joint MSc-PhD, MSc-PhD Dual Degree, MSc-MS (Research) or PhD dual degree, and other post-bachelor degree programmes – at IITs (Bhilai, Bhubaneshwar, Bombay, Delhi, ISM Dhanbad, Gandhinagar, Guwahati, Hyderabad, Indore, Jodhpur, Kanpur, Kharagpur, Madras, Mandi, Palakkad, Patna, Roorkee, Ropar, Tirupati, and BHU Varanasi).

The test score are also used for admission to integrated PhD programmes at IISc. It would also be used by other centrally funded technical institutions such as NITs, IIEST Shibpur, SLIET Punjab, and IISERs for admission to their programmes.

With a few days left for the IIT JAM entrance exam, the candidates’ preparation must be at the last stage. Here are some tips that can be helpful:

1. Revise old notes

Do not start new topics now, rather concentrate on the syllabus which has already been covered. Revise the notes and focus on the questions which you have found difficult.

2. Solve previous years’ question papers

Solving previous years’ question papers will help candidates in boosting their confidence, improve speed and accuracy.

3. Practice JAM mock tests

Attempt JAM mock tests. Analyze your preparedness level based on scores.

4. Read frequently asked questions

Keep a note of questions that are asked frequently in the IIT JAM exams and try to solve them. There are chances that the exam authority would ask similar questions this year and the candidates must try to solve them in a limited time to be able to give more time to newer questions.