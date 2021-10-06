IISc, IIT Indore, DU, Several Indian Colleges Are On THE World University Rankings By Subject 2022 List

THE World University Rankings By Subject 2022 released for Computer Science and Engineering

The result of Times Higher Education World University Rankings 2022 by Subject has been announced for Computer Science and Engineering. United Kingdom’s University of Oxford has bagged the top position for Computer Science, while Harvard University of United States tops on the list of institutes offering Engineering degree.

Several Indian universities and institutions have made it to the list of THE Rankings by Subject 2022. India’s Indian Institute of Science, placed in Rank 81, is the only institution in the top 100 in Computer Science category.

“India’s Indian Institute of Science (=81st) cements its place in the world’s top 100 after climbing 15 places since last year,” read an official statement issued in this regard.

In THE Rankings by Subject 2022, for Computer Science, Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Indore has been placed at 201-250 Rank. While Thapar University, Jamia Millia Islamia (JMI), and VIT University have ranked in the 301-400 category. Delhi University, Jawaharlal Nehru University, Osmania University and Panjab University are placed in the 501-600 ranks. While University of Mumbai has been placed in the 601-800 bracket, Andhra University, University of Calcutta, Cochin University of Science and Technology and Pondicherry Universty has bagged 801+ ranks.

Beyond 100, THE World University Rankings by Subject 2022 does not assign individual ranks but places institutions in brackets instead.

For Engineering category, Indian Institute of Science has been placed in the 101-125 category, and IIT Indore at 301-400. Aligarh Muslim University and Jamia Millia Islamia are placed at the 501-600th Rank, while IIT Bhubaneshwar, IIT Gandhinagar, IIT Patna, IIT Mandi, Jadavpur University, NIT Rourkela and NIT Tiruchirapalli have been placed at 601-800.

While 891 universities from 75 countries and regions ranked for Computer Science, as many as 1,88 universities from 85 countries and regions have been ranked for Engineering in the THE World University Rankings by Subject 2022.