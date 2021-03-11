  • Home
IISc has started the application process for admission to four-year Bachelor of Science (Research) Programme, Research Programmes (PhD/ MTech - Research), course programmes (M Tech/M Des/M Mgt), Integrated PhD Programmes and to PhD under external registration programme.

Education | Written By Mridusmita Deka | Updated: Mar 11, 2021 6:33 pm IST

IISc Begins Application Process For UG, PG, Research Programmes
Image credit: Wikimedia Commons
New Delhi:

The Indian Institute of Science (IISc) has started the application process for admission to four-year Bachelor of Science (Research) Programme, Research Programmes (PhD/ MTech - Research), course programmes (M Tech/M Des/M Mgt), Integrated PhD Programmes and to PhD under external registration programme. The online application window opened on February 22, 2021. Candidates seeking admission to the undergraduate and postgraduate programmes can apply online at iisc.ac.in.

IISc will close the application window for admission to Research Programmes (PhD/ MTech - Research), course programmes (M Tech/M Des/M Mgt), Integrated PhD Programmes and to PhD under external registration programme on March 31 and the application window for four-year Bachelor of Science (Research) Programme will close on April 30.

IISc Application Steps For UG, PG, Research Programmes

Step 1: Go to iisc.ac.in

Step 2: Click on the “Admission” tab

Step 3: On the next window, click Apply Online

Step 4: Fill the application form and upload required documents

Step 5: Pay the application fee online

Step 6: Submit

Reservation, as per government regulations will be provided to students under SC/ST/OBC-NCL/EWS/Person with disability (PwD) and Kashmiri-Migrant (KM) category, Kashmiri Pandits/Kashmiri Hindu Families(Non Migrants) living in the Kashmir valley.

IISc UG Programmes

IISc PG Programmes

