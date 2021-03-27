IISc Bangalore releases JAM 2021 score card at jam.iisc.ac.in

The Joint Admission Test for Masters (JAM) score card has been released. Candidates who have appeared for the admission test will be able to check their scores using the link available on the official website -- jam.iisc.ac.in. To access the JAM score card, candidates have to login with their credentials including enrollment numbers or email ids and passwords.

JAM Score Card - Direct Link

The conducting body of JAM 2021, Indian Institute of Science Bangalore (IISc Bangalore) has already released the JAM result on March 20. The final answer keys of JAM were released on March 18, 2021. JAM was held on February 14 for admission to several postgraduate programmes at Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs) and PhD programmes at IISc.

Steps To Access JAM Score Card

Step 1: Visit the official website jam.iisc.ac.in

Step 2: Login using enrollment number or email id and password

Step 3: Submit and access JAM score card

Step 4: Take a print out of JAM score card 2021 for further use

No hardcopy of the JAM 2021 score card will be sent to the qualified candidates by IISc Bangalore. It can only be downloaded from JAM 2021 website within a specified period.