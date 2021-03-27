IISc Bangalore will release JAM 2021 score card today

The Indian Institute of Science (IISc) Bangalore has announced the result of the Joint Admission Test (JAM 2021) on March 20. The score card for JAM 2021 exam will be made available from today, March 27, to July 31, 2021. “The score card (indicating the All India Rank(s) and the mark(s) obtained by the candidate) will be available for download from the JAM 2021 website from March 27, 2021, to July 31, 2021, for qualified candidates,” IISc said.

All those who have appeared for the test can download their score cards from the official website, jam.iisc.ac.in. JAM 2021 scorecard will be issued as per the name entered in the application form.

No hardcopy of the JAM 2021 score card will be sent to the JAM 2021 qualified candidates by the IISc Bangalore. It can only be downloaded from JAM 2021 website within a specified period.

IIT JAM entrance exam was held by IISc Bangalore on February 14 for admission to various master’s programmes. The final answer keys of JAM were released on March 18, 2021.

JAM Scorecard 2021: Steps To Download

Step 1: Visit the official website of JAM - jam.iisc.ac.in.

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the link “JAM score card 2021” flashing in the latest section.

Step 3: A new page will open

Step 4: In the space provided, enter your JAM 2021 credentials like user ID and password and login

Step 4: Upon successful login, JAM score card 2021 will be displayed on the screen

Step 5: Download the score card and take a print out for future reference

The Joint Admission Test for MSc programmes (JAM) is a national-level entrance test held for admission to 20 IITs and IISc Bangalore in MSc, Masters in Economics, Joint MSc-PhD, MSc-PhD Dual Degree, and other degree programmes.

JAM score will also be used by other centrally funded technical institutes like IISc, NITs, IIEST Shibpur, SLIET Punjab and IISERs for admission to their programmes.