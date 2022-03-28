IISc Bangalore To Offer BTech In Mathematics And Computing; Admission Through JEE Advanced

Image credit: shutterstock.com The new course on BTech in Maths and Computing will commence in August this year

The Indian Institute of Science (IISc) Bangalore is going to offer a new undergraduate programme (BTech) in Mathematics and Computing. The admission to the four-year BTech programme will be granted through the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Advanced score. The BTech programme will commence in August this year.

The new "undergraduate program in Mathematics and Computing seeks to enter a niche area with the aim of producing future leaders who will be at the forefront of research, development, and innovation in futuristic disciplines and next generation technologies that require deep use of mathematics, computer science, and data science. The program leverages the unmatched expertise available across the institute in achieving this goal," IISc release mentioned.

The new undergraduate (UG) programme will have four semesters includes six courses in Mathematics and Computing apart from courses in the sciences, humanities, and other engineering disciplines. Students can obtain a M.Tech degree by taking an additional year of course and project credits, IISc release mentioned.

The total intake capacity for the BTech programme is 52; 20 per cent seats reserved for female students and 10 per cent for foreign nationals/ NRI/ OCI.

Students need to clear the class 12 or equivalent from a recognised board with the following subjects- Physics, Chemistry, Mathematics, a language, and any subject other than the above four.

The counselling for the BTech programme will be conducted by JoSAA, or it will take place through the IISc admissions portal.

For details on BTech in Maths and Computing programme, please visit the website- iisc.ac.in.